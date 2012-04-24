* Banking on new clients, products for growth
* To focus on management of risks in equities portfolio
NAIROBI, April 24 Kenya Reinsurance is
targeting 15-20 percent growth in both revenue and profit this
year, with its biggest challenge coming from managing its
investment portfolio, where income dropped last year, its
managing director said on Tuesday.
Jadiah Mwarania said growth would be driven by an aggressive
push for new business across its markets in Africa and Asia, as
well as product diversification.
"Growth is one of our major strategies going forward. We
don't believe we have reached a level where we just want to
protect the business we have. We want to grow it by at least
15-20 percent," Mwarania said after an investor briefing.
The firm posted a 23 percent jump in pretax profit for 2011
on the back of a one third lift in income from gross premiums to
6.6 billion shillings ($79.4 million).
Kenya Reinsurance shares jumped 18 percent to a high of 9.40
shillings in early trading as the market got its first chance to
react to the results which were issued the previous day when the
shares were not allowed to trade.
Kenya Reinsurance would focus on managing its 7 billion
shilling investment portfolio this year to ensure a 14 percent
drop in income from the segment - mainly due to a fall in the
stock market - last year does not recur, Mwarania said.
He said new products for the firm, which is majority held by
the Kenyan government, would include the oil and gas sector
after recent discoveries in the region, and insurance for
low-income earners.
"In Kenya micro-insurance has literally exploded and we are
providing protection for that. That is a growth area," Mwarania
said, referring to small-scale insurance, such as when small
farmers insurer their crops.
($1 = 83.1500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Mark Potter)