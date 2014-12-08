HONG KONG Dec 8 Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) launched on Monday a selldown worth about $190 million in telecom company LG Uplus Corp, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

KEPCO offered its entire remaining 4.4 percent stake in LG Uplus in an indicative range of 10,800-11,000 won per share, equivalent to a discount of up to 4 percent to Monday's close, the terms showed.

The sale would follow on another similar-sized selldown KEPCO did in August, when it raised $180 million by selling a 4.4 percent stake in LG Uplus. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Sunil Nair)