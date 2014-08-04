Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Aug 5 Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) sold a 4.4 percent stake in telecom company LG Uplus Corp worth around 186.3 billion won ($180.36 million), a KEPCO official said on Tuesday.
State-run utility KEPCO sold the stake of about 19.2 million shares in LG Uplus, the No. 3 telecom company in South Korea, for 9,700 won per share after the market closed on Monday, said the official, who declined to be identified.
That represented a discount of 3 percent from Monday's closing price of 10,000 won.
A spokeswoman for KEPCO was reached but did not have an immediate comment.
In March, KEPCO announced a plan to sell 5.3 trillion won ($4.96 billion) in assets by 2017 to cut debt, including its 8.8 percent stake in LG Uplus.
Citigroup and Woori Investment & Securities are bookrunners for the sale.
($1 = 1032.9500 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)