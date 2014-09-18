SEOUL, Sept 18 Hyundai Motor Group was the highest bidder for the site of Korea Electric Power Corp's Seoul headquarters appraised at more than $3 billion, Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it also bid for the plot, the last large piece of land available for development in Seoul's wealthy Gangnam district.

A spokeswoman for Hyundai Motor Group declined to comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)