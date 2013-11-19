HONG KONG Nov 19 State-run Korea Deposit Insurance Corp (KDIC) will sell its remaining stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) for up to $260 million, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters.

KDIC is offering its entire stake of 8.71 million shares in KEPCO through its unit, Korea Resolution & Collection Corp, at a range of 30,576 TO 31,850 won per share, the terms showed.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Shinhan Investment Corp and Woori Investment & Securities were hired as joint bookrunners on the deal. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)