UPDATE 3-Oil retreats, set to become worst-performing asset in first quarter
* Brent futures set to be worst-performing global asset in Q1
SINGAPORE Oct 23 Singapore rig builder Keppel Corp. Ltd said on Friday a Brazilian parliamentary inquiry recommended deepening of investigations into 10 companies, including a Keppel unit, involved in deals with state-run oil company Petrobras and Sete Brasil.
Keppel said in a statement it intends to extend its full cooperation to the authorities if approached. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Brent futures set to be worst-performing global asset in Q1
* Toshiba has profitable domestic nuclear service business * Major supplier to nuclear utilities * Westinghouse bankruptcy could prompt mergers in Japan * Three players compete for nuclear business in Japan By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, March 31 The bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric Co may be a blow to Toshiba Corp's international nuclear ambitions, but the Japanese conglomerate still has a profitable business at home. Toshiba, whose businesses ran