SINGAPORE, June 16 A subsidiary of Singaporean
conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd said it signed a 15-year
contract with the International Seabed Authority to search the
ocean for scarce minerals.
The push to explore the ocean is gaining momentum as ore
grades on land decline and demand grows for metals in high-tech
applications.
Ocean Mineral Singapore Pte Ltd (OMS) said it would conduct
environmental studies and surveys for deposits of polymetallic
nodules, which contain copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese,
along with rare earth minerals, at a site within the
Clarion-Clipperton Zone, located between Hawaii and Mexico, of
the Pacific Ocean.
OMS is majority owned by Keppel, while a subsidiary of
Lockheed Martin and private investment company Lion City
Capital Partners are minority shareholders.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)