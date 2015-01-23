UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE Jan 23 Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd on Friday offered as much as S$3.6 billion ($2.7 billion) to take over the shares in subsidiary Keppel Land Ltd that it does not already own.
Keppel Corporation already owns a 54.6 percent stake in Keppel Land. It offered to pay as much as S$4.60 ($3.43) in cash per share for the remaining stake, Keppel said in a statement. [ID:nSNZ4WzrTl ($1 = 1.3386 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February