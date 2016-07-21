SINGAPORE, July 21 Profits at Singaporean
conglomerate Keppel Corp during the second quarter
fell 48 percent from a year ago, the fifth straight quarterly
decline, weighed down by lower revenues at its offshore and
marine segment.
Keppel posted a net profit of S$205 million ($152 million)
for the three months to June, the company said on Thursday.
Keppel, one of the world's largest builders of offshore
drilling rigs, has been hit by a nearly 60 percent drop in oil
prices since mid-2014. Its businesses include property
development and infrastructure.
($1 = 1.3533 Singapore dollars)
