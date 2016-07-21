SINGAPORE, July 21 Profits at Singaporean conglomerate Keppel Corp during the second quarter fell 48 percent from a year ago, the fifth straight quarterly decline, weighed down by lower revenues at its offshore and marine segment.

Keppel posted a net profit of S$205 million ($152 million) for the three months to June, the company said on Thursday.

Keppel, one of the world's largest builders of offshore drilling rigs, has been hit by a nearly 60 percent drop in oil prices since mid-2014. Its businesses include property development and infrastructure.

