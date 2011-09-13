SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore's Keppel Corp
, the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday
its unit in China has secured a contract worth S$143 million
($115.7 million) to build a floating crane.
The buyer, called Asian Lift, is a 50-50 joint venture
between Keppel's offshore and marine arm and Smit Singapore.
The 5,000-tonne floating crane, scheduled to be completed in
the third quarter of 2013, will be the world's largest heavy
lift sheerleg crane vessel, Keppel said in a statement.
($1 = 1.236 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)