SINGAPORE, Sept 13 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Tuesday its unit in China has secured a contract worth S$143 million ($115.7 million) to build a floating crane.

The buyer, called Asian Lift, is a 50-50 joint venture between Keppel's offshore and marine arm and Smit Singapore.

The 5,000-tonne floating crane, scheduled to be completed in the third quarter of 2013, will be the world's largest heavy lift sheerleg crane vessel, Keppel said in a statement. ($1 = 1.236 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)