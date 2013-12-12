SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Keppel Corporation
Ltd, the world's top offshore drilling rig maker, said
it plans to build its first drillship despite not having a buyer
lined up, confident the design will be welcomed by the market.
It is the first time Keppel has built a rig without a
contract in at least 14 years, an examination of company
announcements showed.
A leading builder of jackup rigs, which work in water depths
up to 500 feet (152 metres), Keppel has yet to build a drillship
from scratch and has been trying to secure a contract for its
own drillship design this year.
South Korea's shipbuilding giants, Samsung Heavy Industries
Co Ltd, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co
Ltd and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd,
dominate the market for drillships, which are used to explore
oil and gas in water up to 12,000-feet deep and cost at least
$500 million a piece to build.
Keppel said in a statement that its new design would
overcome the constraints of limited deck space found in most
drillships. Construction is expected to be completed in 2016.
Keppel had expected to get the order for the drillship by
the end of next year, Tong Chong Heong, chief executive officer
of Keppel Offshore & Marine, said at a results briefing in
October.
Keppel had bagged new orders of S$6.8 billion by late
November, and is on track to deliver a record number of rigs
this year. But growing competition from Chinese shipyards have
put a lot of pressure on the company's profit margins in recent
years.
The firm's share price closed at S$10.8 on Wednesday, up 2.4
percent so far this year, outrunning the benchmark Straits Times
Index's 3.4 percent decline.
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Joseph Radford)