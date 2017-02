SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest oil rig builder, said on Thursday it has appointed Loh Chin Hua as chief financial officer with effect from Jan 1.

Loh is managing director of property unit Keppel Land Ltd's real estate fund management arm Alpha Investment Partners Ltd.

He will replace Teo Soon Hoe, 62, who will continue to serve as senior executive director and remain on Keppel's board. Teo will also stay on as chairman of Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd and M1 Ltd . (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)