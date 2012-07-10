SINGAPORE, July 10 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil and gas rig maker, said on Tuesday its Kazakh unit Keppel Kazakhstan LLP and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLC won an order worth $242 million to supply a jackup rig to a unit of KazMunayGas.

Scheduled for delivery in first quarter 2015, the jackup rig will be deployed in the Caspian Sea.

The work scope of the rig will be shared equally by Keppel Kazakhstan and Ersai Caspian. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ed Lane)