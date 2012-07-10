UPDATE 1-Oil Search steps up spending for next leg of growth
* ExxonMobil, Total's plans key for Oil Search (Adds CEO comments)
SINGAPORE, July 10 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest oil and gas rig maker, said on Tuesday its Kazakh unit Keppel Kazakhstan LLP and Ersai Caspian Contractor LLC won an order worth $242 million to supply a jackup rig to a unit of KazMunayGas.
Scheduled for delivery in first quarter 2015, the jackup rig will be deployed in the Caspian Sea.
The work scope of the rig will be shared equally by Keppel Kazakhstan and Ersai Caspian. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Ed Lane)
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain needs a more flexible electricity system if it is to make intermittent renewable sources as wind and solar cost-effective, an independent research report said on Tuesday, as the government tries to hit emissions targets.
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 Oil Search Ltd reported a 70 percent drop in annual core profit on Tuesday, as expected, hit by weak oil and gas prices, but said it will step up spending in 2017 as it aims to expand output in Papua New Guinea in the next few years.