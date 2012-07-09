SINGAPORE, July 9 Singapore's Keppel Corp
, the world's largest builder of offshore rigs, said on
Monday it has invested $115 million in oil and gas exploration
and production firm KrisEnergy as it was attracted to the
concessions held by the latter.
Keppel will own 20 percent of KrisEnergy, whose CEO Keith
Cameron was founder of Pearl Energy, a firm formerly listed on
the Singapore Exchange that was sold to Abu Dhabi's Aabar
Petroleum in 2006.
KrisEnergy has 14 licences in Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand
and Vietnam with certified proven reserves of 14.4 million
barrels of oil equivalent as of end-December last year.
It has begun production at three of its concessions - the
Kambuna gas-condensate field in Indonesia and two oil and gas
blocks in the Gulf of Thailand.
"We believe that KrisEnergy's portfolio has long-term growth
potential and could offer sustainable returns over the long
run." Keppel CEO Choo Chiau Beng said in a statement.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)