METALS-Copper slips on Chile strike mediation; aluminium hits 21-month high
* Data indicates Chinese credit growth remains strong (Updates with closing prices)
SINGAPORE Dec 12 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rigbuilder, said it has secured an order from a unit of Mexico's national oil company to build two jackup rigs worth $420 million.
The two rigs are scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2015 to PEMEX Exploracion y Produccion, a subsidiary of Mexico's Petroleos Mexicanos, the world's fourth-largest crude oil producer.
Feb 14 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital LLC sent a letter to the board of Rent-A-Center Inc asking them to start evaluating strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Morgan Stanley has agreed to pay $8 million dollars to settle charges related to single inverse ETF investments that the firm had recommended to clients, U.S. financial regulators said on Tuesday.