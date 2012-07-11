SINGAPORE, July 11 Keppel Corp Ltd said its Brazilian unit had won a contract worth about $200 million and the order is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2014.

The order is from MODEC and Toyo Offshore Production Systems Pte Ltd (MTOPS), a joint-venture company established in Singapore by Toyo Engineering Corporation and MODEC, Inc., Keppel said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The contract is for the fabrication and integration of topside modules for the floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) Cidade de Mangaratiba MV24 at Keppel FELS Brasil's BrasFELS yard in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil." (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)