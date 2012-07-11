SINGAPORE, July 11 Keppel Corp Ltd
said its Brazilian unit had won a contract worth about $200
million and the order is expected to be completed by the second
quarter of 2014.
The order is from MODEC and Toyo Offshore Production Systems
Pte Ltd (MTOPS), a joint-venture company established in
Singapore by Toyo Engineering Corporation and MODEC, Inc.,
Keppel said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The contract is for the fabrication and integration of
topside modules for the floating production storage and
offloading vessel (FPSO) Cidade de Mangaratiba MV24 at Keppel
FELS Brasil's BrasFELS yard in Angra dos Reis, Rio de Janeiro,
Brazil."
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga)