SINGAPORE Oct 17 Singapore's Keppel Corp
, the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs, on
Thursday posted a 32 percent rise in third-quarter net profit as
higher contributions from property offset a drop in earnings
from rigs.
The company, whose biggest shareholder is Singapore state
investor Temasek, earned S$457.6 million ($367.71 million) in
the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with S$346.4 million in
the same period a year earlier.
Excluding gains from revaluation, impairment and
divestments, Keppel's net profit rose 20 percent to S$403
million.
Keppel's offshore and marine arm order book stood at S$13.6
billion as at end-September, up from S$13.1 billion at the end
of June.
Keppel Land, the group's property unit, on
Wednesday reported a 70 percent rise in third-quarter net profit
to S$126.4 million, helped by the completion of more projects in
China.
The developer sold about 3,070 housing units in China during
the first nine months of 2013, more than three times the 970
units sold over the same period last year.
($1 = 1.2445 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Christopher Cushing)