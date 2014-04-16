SINGAPORE, April 16 Singapore's Keppel
Corporation Ltd said on Wednesday its net profit in
the first quarter dropped 5 percent on the year to S$339 million
($270.46 million).
Keppel is the world's top offshore jackup drilling rig
producer and has business in property development and
infrastructure. The firm booked revenue of nearly S$3 billion
for the quarter, up 8.6 percent from a year earlier, it said in
a statement.
The offshore and marine division secured S$1.9 billion worth
of new orders in the quarter, pushing the company's net order
book to a record high of S$14.4 billion.
Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings owns a
stake of more than 20 percent in Keppel.
($1=1.2534 Singapore Dollars)
