Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
SINGAPORE Oct 30 Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation is to start pre-marketing next week for an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust for its data centres that will be worth between $200 million and $400 million, IFR reported.
The listing, which will be the first data centre trust in Asia, is targeting a yield of between 4 percent and 5 percent, according to two people involved in the deal.
Keppel T&T, a unit of conglomerate Keppel Corp, has data centres in Asia and Europe.
Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered are the joint global co-ordinators for the deal, while Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as book runners. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Michael Perry)
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
DOHA, March 13 Qatar's stock market will list two exchange-traded funds in the next two months, the chief executive of the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Authority said on Monday.
* Receives proceeds of about 180 million Swedish crowns ($20.1 million) before deduction of issue costs