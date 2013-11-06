SINGAPORE Nov 7 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest builder of offshore oil rigs, said it has secured a $1.1 billion order to build five jackup rigs from a unit of U.S.-listed Transocean Ltd.

The rigs are scheduled to be delivered progressively from the first quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2017, Keppel said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal includes an option for Transocean to build up to another five similar jackup rigs, it added.

Including the latest Transocean order, Keppel's offshore and marine arm has secured 20 newbuild projects worth about S$6.4 billion ($5.15 billion) so far this year.