SINGAPORE Oct 7 Singapore's Keppel Corp
, the world's largest rig-builder, said on Friday it
has secured a $245 million contract to build a jack-up rig for
offshore drilling service provider Ensco Plc .
"This contract arose from the exercise of an option which
was part of Ensco's order of two KFELS Super A Class rigs on 10
February 2011," Keppel said in a statement to the Singapore
Exchange.
It also said the rig is scheduled for delivery in the third
quarter of 2014 and the contract is not expected to have a
material impact on its net tangible assets or earnings per share
for the current financial year.
