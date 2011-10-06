SINGAPORE Oct 7 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig-builder, said on Friday it has secured a $245 million contract to build a jack-up rig for offshore drilling service provider Ensco Plc .

"This contract arose from the exercise of an option which was part of Ensco's order of two KFELS Super A Class rigs on 10 February 2011," Keppel said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.

It also said the rig is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2014 and the contract is not expected to have a material impact on its net tangible assets or earnings per share for the current financial year. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)