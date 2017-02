SINGAPORE Oct 3 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig-builder, has secured an order worth $199 million to build a high-specification jackup rig from Safin Gulf, the company said on Monday.

The rig is scheduled to be delivered in the third quarter of 2012 to the unit of privately held Austrian firm Safin GmbH.

Keppel, which has secured S$7.2 billion ($5.5 billion)worth of new orders in the first 6 months of this year, said the contract is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the company for the current financial year that ends in December. ($1 = 1.303 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)