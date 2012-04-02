SINGAPORE, April 2 Keppel Corp Ltd,
the world's largest rig builder, has secured a repeat order to
build a jackup rig for Mexican drilling service company
Perforadora Central SA de CV worth $205 million, the Singapore
firm said on Monday.
The rig, which can drill wells of up to 30,000 feet, is
scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2014. Keppel's
wholly owned U.S. unit Keppel AmFELS will build the rig.
Keppel and Singapore rival Sembcorp Marine, the
world's number two rig builder, have seen strong orders over the
past year as oil firms step up exploration activity amid
stubbornly high oil prices.
(Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim)