(Adds quotes from CEO, analyst)

* Q4 net up 11 pct to S$389 mln vs restated profit year-ago

* Reports record annual profit, new orders in 2011

* CEO: rig market "is hot" in Brazil, W.Africa, North Sea

* Shares jump 16 pct in Jan vs 9 percent rise in main index

By Harry Suhartono and Mark Tay

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Keppel Corp Ltd reported record annual profit for 2011 and gave a bullish outlook as high oil prices and strong demand for deepwater rigs is set fuel growth at the world's largest rig-builder.

The conglomerate, around 20 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings, also had record offshore and marine new orders worth S$10 billion ($7.9 billion) in 2011 as oil explorers snapped up new rigs for shallow water operations.

With oil prices likely to stay above $80 a barrel, a level seen by the industry as conducive for oil firms to explore new fields, Keppel and rival Sembcorp Marine Ltd may win some high-value deepwater rig projects this year.

"The offshore market is hot, not only in Brazil but in West Africa, in the North Sea, as well as other parts of the world. We are in a good position to capture some more markets," Keppel's Chief Executive Choo Chiau Beng told reporters.

Concerns about a global recession in early August hit oil prices and pummeled Keppel's shares by nearly 40 percent over two months. But a stream of new orders, mostly late last year have helped its shares recover.

Keppel reported net profit of S$389 million for October-December, up 11 percent from a restated profit of S$352 million a year ago.

The profit was ahead of the average forecast of S$347 million from four analysts surveyed by Reuters, partly due to one-off items that boosted the net income of its property unit Keppel Land Ltd.

"What has been missing from this cycle is actually the semisubmersible orders, particularly due to the Gulf of Mexico incident. Now, we have seen signs of recovery and in the next few quarters, Keppel may be able to win some semisubmersible orders," said Phillip Securities analyst Nicholas Low.

Keppel shares have risen by around 16 percent so far this year, outpacing the 9 percent rise in the main local index . The firm counts major offshore contractors such as Transocean Ltd and Seadrill Ltd among its key clients.

Brazil's oil sector will open a wealth of opportunities for equipment makers and service providers as it prepares to start extracting oil it found in a deep-sea offshore region known as the subsalt.

State-owned oil company Petrobras SA, is undertaking the oil industry's biggest capital spending plan at $225 billion through 2015, and analysts said Singapore yards should benefit from this.

Keppel's offshore and marine arm accounted for 71 percent of full-year net profit, but the biggest earnings growth came from its smaller infrastructure and property arms which reported increases of 44 percent and 40 percent, respectively. ($1 = 1.2714 Singapore dollars) (Editing by Anshuman Daga)