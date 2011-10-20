(Adds details, quotes)

By Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Singapore's Keppel Corp , the world's largest rig builder, said on Thursday it saw good prospects for its deepwater business and robust global oil demand after it reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter net profit that beat expectations.

Keppel said it was hoping to get a "fair share" of an order from Brazilian state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) , which recently announced a tender for 21 drilling rigs.

"With sharpened concerns over nuclear safety arising from the disaster in Japan and Germany's turning away from nuclear energy, global demand for oil and gas is expected to continue growing," Chief Executive Choo Chiau Beng said in a webcast.

"The offshore and marine division sees good prospects for its deepwater solutions with a projected increase in deepwater capital expenditure for the next few years," the company, which has a market value of $12.5 billion, said in a statement.

Rig builders around the world have seen a recovery in demand since the beginning of this year as oil prices stabilised.

Keppel, which competes with second-ranked Sembcorp Marine and other Asian rivals including Samsung Heavy Industries , Hyundai Heavy Industries and Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering , has had record new orders of S$8.7 billion so far this year.

Analysts expect Keppel and Sembcorp to benefit from renewed demand for deepwater rigs once drilling activity resumes fully in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Plc spill last year.

"Drilling in the North Sea has been revitalised by new major oil finds, and the Gulf of Mexico is returning gradually to normalcy with the issue of permits," Choo said.

Keppel, around 20 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, recorded a net profit of S$406.1 million ($321.3 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a restated S$304.6 million a year before. The profit beat the average estimate from analysts of S$333.13 million.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 28 percent from just above 21 percent a year before.

Keppel also announced the appointment of Loh Chin Hua as chief financial officer with effect from Jan. 1, succeeding Teo Soon Hoe.

Keppel's business interests include property, environmental engineering, telecommunications and infrastructure.

On Wednesday its property arm, Keppel Land, reported a 6.6 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by higher dividend income from its property funds.

Keppel's share price has declined by nearly 15 percent so far this year, outperforming the 30 percent drop in Sembcorp Marine's shares but largely in line with the 15.5 percent fall in Singapore's benchmark index . (Additional reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Alan Raybould)