By Harry Suhartono
SINGAPORE, Oct 20 Singapore's Keppel Corp
, the world's largest rig builder, said on Thursday it
saw good prospects for its deepwater business and robust global
oil demand after it reported a 33 percent rise in third-quarter
net profit that beat expectations.
Keppel said it was hoping to get a "fair share" of an order
from Brazilian state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras)
, which recently announced a tender for 21 drilling
rigs.
"With sharpened concerns over nuclear safety arising from
the disaster in Japan and Germany's turning away from nuclear
energy, global demand for oil and gas is expected to continue
growing," Chief Executive Choo Chiau Beng said in a webcast.
"The offshore and marine division sees good prospects for
its deepwater solutions with a projected increase in deepwater
capital expenditure for the next few years," the company, which
has a market value of $12.5 billion, said in a statement.
Rig builders around the world have seen a recovery in demand
since the beginning of this year as oil prices stabilised.
Keppel, which competes with second-ranked Sembcorp Marine
and other Asian rivals including Samsung Heavy
Industries , Hyundai Heavy Industries and
Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering , has had
record new orders of S$8.7 billion so far this year.
Analysts expect Keppel and Sembcorp to benefit from renewed
demand for deepwater rigs once drilling activity resumes fully
in the Gulf of Mexico after the BP Plc spill last year.
"Drilling in the North Sea has been revitalised by new major
oil finds, and the Gulf of Mexico is returning gradually to
normalcy with the issue of permits," Choo said.
Keppel, around 20 percent owned by Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, recorded a net profit of S$406.1
million ($321.3 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared
with a restated S$304.6 million a year before. The profit beat
the average estimate from analysts of S$333.13 million.
Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) margin improved to 28 percent from just
above 21 percent a year before.
Keppel also announced the appointment of Loh Chin Hua as
chief financial officer with effect from Jan. 1, succeeding Teo
Soon Hoe.
Keppel's business interests include property, environmental
engineering, telecommunications and infrastructure.
On Wednesday its property arm, Keppel Land, reported a 6.6
percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, helped by higher
dividend income from its property funds.
Keppel's share price has declined by nearly 15 percent so
far this year, outperforming the 30 percent drop in Sembcorp
Marine's shares but largely in line with the 15.5 percent fall
in Singapore's benchmark index .
