SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rig builder, reported on Thursday a 33 percent rise in its third quarter net profit, thanks to strong margins from offshore and marine business, beating analysts expectations.

Keppel, around 20 percent owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, recorded a net profit of S$406.1 million ($321.3 million) in the quarter ended September 30, compared to a restated S$304.6 million a year ago. The profit was ahead of average analysts estimates of S$333.13 million.

Keppel said the offshore and marine division sees good prospects for its deepwater solutions with the projected increase in deepwater capital expenditure for the next few years. ($1 = 1.264 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)