By Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE, April 19 Keppel Corp Ltd, the world's largest oil-rig builder, posted a record quarterly profit due to earnings from property and said it was confident about prospects for its key offshore and marine division.

"Major oil companies have budgeted increases in their E&P (exploration and production) spending for 2012 and there have been a number of new oil and gas finds in Brazil, East Africa and the North Sea in the past months," Chief Executive Officer Choo Chiau Beng said during a teleconference.

Keppel reported net profit of S$750.8 million ($600.6 million) for the quarter ended March 31, more than double the S$311.5 million recorded last year and way above the average forecast of S$359.8 million by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The jump in first-quarter earnings was largely due the recognition of earnings from unit Keppel Land's Reflections at Keppel Bay luxury condominium project, Keppel said, adding that the profit was unlikely to be matched over the next three quarters.

Keppel's property arm reported a net profit of S$393 million, up from S$49 million a year ago, beating the S$235 million net profit achieved by the offshore and marine division.

High crude oil prices have helped boost drilling rig orders for Keppel, which is about one-fifth owned by Singapore sovereign investor Temasek Holdings, and rival Sembcorp Marine.

Earlier this month, Keppel signed a letter of intent to build five semi-submersible rigs, valued at $4.1 billion in total, from Brazil.

Some analysts predict Keppel and rival Sembcorp could boost their orderbooks further, with Brazil state oil firm Petrobras SA undertaking the oil industry's biggest capital spending plan at $225 billion through 2015.

Keppel's offshore and marine net orderbook stood at S$8.4 billion at end-March, rebounding from a recent low of S$4.6 billion at the end of 2010 following the global financial crisis.

Keppel's shares have risen 2 4 percent so far this year, outperforming the 13.7 percent rise in the Singapore Straits Times Index ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Anshuman Daga)