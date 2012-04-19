SINGAPORE, April 19 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rig-builder, reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 141 percent rise in its first quarter net profit, helped by a jump in earnings from its property division.

The company posted a net profit of S$750.8 million ($600.6 million) for the three month ended March 31, two-and-a-half-times the S$311.5 million recorded a year ago.

The profit was ahead of the average forecast of S$359.8 million of five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The jump in earnings was largely due the recognition of earnings from Keppel Land's Reflections at Keppel Bay luxury condominium project.

Many of the units had been sold under a deferred payment scheme and the earnings were recognised in the current quarter, Keppel said.

Keppel and Singapore rival Sembcorp Marine, the world's number two rig builder, have seen strong orders over the past year as oil companies step up exploration activity amid stubbornly high oil prices.

Keppel recently surprised investors and analysts when they signed letter of intend to build five semisubmersible rigs, valued at $4.1 billion in total, from Sete Brasil.

Keppel's shares have risen by 24 percent so far this year, outperforming the 13.7 percent increase in Singapore's Straits Times Index. ($1 = 1.2502 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Kevin Lim and Anshuman Daga)