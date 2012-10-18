SINGAPORE Oct 18 Singapore's Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest oil rig builder, reported third-quarter net profit of S$346 million ($284.5 million) - down 15 percent from a year earlier - as a result of lower-margin projects.

The third-quarter figure was above the S$324 million average forecast of five analysts polled by Reuters.

Keppel made net profit of S$520.9 million in the April-June quarter of this year when it booked gains from property units it sold earlier via a deferred payment plan. ($1 = 1.2163 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)