Box Office: 'Beauty and the Beast' Smashes Records With Towering $170 Million Debut
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
SINGAPORE Jan 23 Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp Ltd said its net profit fell 26 percent last year after 2012's results were boosted by one-off profits from property sales.
Keppel is the world's biggest offshore drilling rig producer and has businesses in property development and infrastructure. It reported net profit of S$1.4 billion ($1.09 billion), just below the S$1.51 billion average forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
The company, more than a fifth held by Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, said its net profit grew 9 percent in the fourth quarter ending December.
($1 = 1.2789 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt Driskill)
LOS ANGELES, March 19 (Variety.com) - This is what makes Disney such a powerhouse.
WASHINGTON, March 19 U.S. House Republicans are working on changes to their healthcare overhaul bill to provide more generous tax credits for older Americans and to add a work requirement for the Medicaid program for the poor, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Sunday.
* New shares have full dividend entitlement (Adds detail, background)