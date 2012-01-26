SINGAPORE Jan 26 Keppel Corp Ltd , the world's largest rig-builder, reported an 11 percent rise in fourth quarter net profit, helped by a jump in contributions from its infrastructure and property arms.

Keppel posted a net profit of S$389 million for the three month ended Dec 31 versus a restated S$352 million a year ago. The profit was ahead of the average estimate of S$347 million, according to four analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Keppel, one-fifth owned by Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd, was bullish on prospects, noting major oil firms have announced increased budgets for exploration and production.

Its shares have risen by around 16 percent so far this year, outpacing the 9 percent rise in the broader Singapore index . (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)