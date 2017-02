SINGAPORE, Sept 8 Singapore property developer Keppel Land said on Thursday wholly owned real estate fund management arm Alpha Investment Partners has achieved a first closing of its Asia Macro Trends Fund II with over $460 million.

The commitments came from eight institutional investors, Keppel Land said in a statement.

Asia Macro Trends Fund II, which will invest in Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Hong Kong, as well as the fast emerging markets of China, India and Vietnam, will continue to raise money from investors over the next 12 months. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)