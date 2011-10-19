Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
SINGAPORE Oct 19 Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd , the property unit of the world's largest rig-builder Keppel Corp , reported on Wednesday a 6.6 percent rise in third quarter net profit, helped by higher dividend income from its property funds.
Keppel Land said attributable net profit for the quarter ended Sept 30 rose to S$58 million ($45.6 million) from S$54.4 million a year ago, although sales fell by 14 percent to S$111.7 million. ($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.