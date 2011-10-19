SINGAPORE Oct 19 Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd , the property unit of the world's largest rig-builder Keppel Corp , reported on Wednesday a 6.6 percent rise in third quarter net profit, helped by higher dividend income from its property funds.

Keppel Land said attributable net profit for the quarter ended Sept 30 rose to S$58 million ($45.6 million) from S$54.4 million a year ago, although sales fell by 14 percent to S$111.7 million. ($1 = 1.271 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)