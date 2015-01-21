SINGAPORE Jan 21 Trading in shares of Singapore's Keppel Land Ltd and its parent Keppel Corp were halted on Wednesday ahead of a corporate announcement.

Conglomerate Keppel Corp holds a 54.6 percent stake in Keppel Land, the group's property arm. State investor Temasek Holdings owns about 21 percent of Keppel Corp.

Keppel Land will release its fourth-quarter results after market hours on Wednesday. Keppel Corp will announce its results on Thursday.

Some analysts cited market talk of Keppel Land being taken private by Keppel Corp as the reason for the trading halts. "There is market speculation of a privatisation and you can see that reflected in the stock price," said one analyst who did not wish to be quoted as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokeswoman for both Keppel Land and Keppel Corp declined to comment. Both companies separately said they would be postponing their briefings for analysts and media but their results would be announced as scheduled.

Keppel Land shares have risen 4.3 percent this week and ended up 1.1 percent at S$3.65 ($3) on Tuesday on high volumes. ($1 = 1.3373 Singapore dollars) (Additional reporting by Rujun Shen; Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)