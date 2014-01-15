SINGAPORE Jan 15 Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd, a unit of Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corporation Ltd, has hired Credit Suisse, DBS and Standard Chartered to run the S$500 million initial public offering of a data centre, IFR reported.

The IPO, the first of a data centre trust in Asia, outside Australia, is expected to take place in the first half of this year.

Keppel T&T has data centres in Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Britain, Ireland and the Netherlands.

(Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rujun Shen; Editing by Kim Coghill)