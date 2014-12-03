Dec 3 Kerdos Group SA :

* Resolves to issue up to 25 million zlotys in bonds

* To issue up to 25,000 series I bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys each

* Says issue price of series I bonds will be 1,000 zlotys each and subscription will take place between Dec. 3 and Dec. 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)