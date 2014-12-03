Dec 3 Kerdos Group SA :

* Disclosed on Tuesday that party with which it signed letter of intent on Oct. 22, 2014, was Marek Jutkiewicz

* Aforementioned letter of intent concerned sale of its unit Mr. House Europe SA

* Due to no further action taken by Marek Jutkiewicz, letter of intent expired on Nov. 30, 2014

