Dec 11 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Wednesday T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. sold 5.89 pct stake (or 3,136,634) in the company for 1.64 zlotys ($0.49) per share on Dec. 4

* T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake to 9.38 pct from 15.27 pct

* Chairman of the management board Kamil Kliniewski bought 3,200,000 of the company's shares on Dec. 4

* Kamil Kliniewski bought the shares as follows: 63,366 shares for 1.67 zlotys each and 3,136,634 shares for 1.64 zlotys each

* The purchased stake represents 6.01 pct in the company and the number of shares Kamil Kliniewski directly holds in Kerdos Group SA

($1 = 3.3491 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)