UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 11 Kerdos Group SA :
* Said on Wednesday T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. sold 5.89 pct stake (or 3,136,634) in the company for 1.64 zlotys ($0.49) per share on Dec. 4
* T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. reduces its stake to 9.38 pct from 15.27 pct
Source text for Eikon: and
* Chairman of the management board Kamil Kliniewski bought 3,200,000 of the company's shares on Dec. 4
* Kamil Kliniewski bought the shares as follows: 63,366 shares for 1.67 zlotys each and 3,136,634 shares for 1.64 zlotys each
* The purchased stake represents 6.01 pct in the company and the number of shares Kamil Kliniewski directly holds in Kerdos Group SA Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.3491 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources