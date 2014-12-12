Dec 12 Kerdos Group SA :

* Said on Thursday T.C. Capital Sp. z o.o. sold 900,000 of the company's shares for 1.85 zlotys ($0.55) per share on Dec. 8

* Chairman of the management board Kamil Kliniewski bought 1,000,000 of the company's shares on Dec. 8

* Kamil Kliniewski bought the shares as follows: 100,000 shares for 1.86 zlotys each and 900,000 shares for 1.85 zlotys each

($1 = 3.3696 zlotys)