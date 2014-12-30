UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Kerevitas Gida :
* November total production of 5,928 tonnes versus 3,890 tonnes a year ago
* November total sales TRY 31 million ($13.37 million) versus TRY 28.9 million a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3180 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources