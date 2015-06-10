(Adds VTB comment)

MOSCOW, June 10 Russian investor Suleiman Kerimov, whose companies once owned more than 4 percent of VTB , sold his shares in the bank last year, Vedomosti newspaper said on Wednesday, quoting a source close to the businessman.

The paper said Kerimov may have spent a total of around $1 billion on shares in state-controlled VTB between 2011 and 2013 and the shares were sold on the market in more than one sale.

It did not disclose the price or total value of the deal.

In a written response to a Reuters request, VTB said the bank would not comment on its shareholding structure.

Kerimov's investment vehicle Nafta Moskva did not immediately reply to Reuters requests seeking for comment.

Kerimov's largest investment is Russia's biggest gold producer, Polyus Gold.

He was once the key owner in potash producer Uralkali but he and his partners sold their stakes after Uralkali quit a trading alliance with Belarus in 2013 in a move that triggered a diplomatic row between the two former Soviet republics.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Diana Asonova, additional reporting by Olga Sichkar; editing by Timothy Heritage and Jason Neely)