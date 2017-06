FILE PHOTO - The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

PARIS French luxury and sports group Kering (PRTP.PA) said on Friday it has picked Fabrizio Malverdi as chief executive of Italian menswear label Brioni.

Malverdi, who has held management positions in luxury groups including Dior Homme, Givenchy, John Galiano, and Agent Procateur, will replace Gianluca Flore who left the group in February, the statement said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)