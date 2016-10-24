PARIS Oct 24 Isabelle Guichot has resigned as the chief executive of Balenciaga, replaced by Cedric Charbit, head of merchandising at Yves Saint Laurent, Kering, parent of the two brands said on Monday.

Charbit will be expected to infuse new life at Balenciaga which has been struggling to lift its sales in recent years.

Guichot had been nine years at the helm of Balenciaga and is expected to stay at Kering, the group said.

