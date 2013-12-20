PARIS Dec 20 French luxury goods and sportswear group Kering said on Friday it will pay on Jan. 24 an interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($2.05) per share, unchanged from last time.

Kering said in a statement that its board would decide on the balance of the 2013 dividend during a meeting on Feb. 20 and submit it to shareholders at the next annual general meeting on May 6. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by David Goodman)