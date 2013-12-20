UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 20 French luxury goods and sportswear group Kering said on Friday it will pay on Jan. 24 an interim dividend of 1.50 euros ($2.05) per share, unchanged from last time.
Kering said in a statement that its board would decide on the balance of the 2013 dividend during a meeting on Feb. 20 and submit it to shareholders at the next annual general meeting on May 6. ($1 = 0.7315 euros) (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources