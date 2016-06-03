(Corrects spelling of Bizzarri in second paragraph)

PARIS, June 3 French luxury group Kering's flagship Gucci brand has seen strong sales growth since March and expects to be able to grow more than twice as fast as the wider luxury market over the medium term, the company said.

"In March we saw very strong growth in products sold at their full price, including handbags, and this trend has increased in April and May," new Gucci Chief Executive Marco Bizzarri told reporters in London on Thursday. His comments were embargoed for Friday.

In company slides released on Friday, Gucci also said it was targeting 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion) in sales over the long term, compared with 3.89 billion last year. ($1 = 0.8828 euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by David Holmes)