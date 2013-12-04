PARIS Dec 4 French luxury and sports brand group Kering on said Wednesday it had entered into exclusive talks to sell its mail order business La Redoute to the heads of La Redoute and its parent Redcats, Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille respectively.

La Redoute is the last retail business that Kering needs to sell to complete its transformation from a retail group to a company focused on luxury and sports brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)