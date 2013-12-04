UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Dec 4 French luxury and sports brand group Kering on said Wednesday it had entered into exclusive talks to sell its mail order business La Redoute to the heads of La Redoute and its parent Redcats, Nathalie Balla and Eric Courteille respectively.
La Redoute is the last retail business that Kering needs to sell to complete its transformation from a retail group to a company focused on luxury and sports brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt, editing by Mark John)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources