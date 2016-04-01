PARIS, April 1 Hedi Slimane is stepping down as creative director of fashion brand Yves Saint Laurent after four years on the job, luxury goods company Kering said on Friday.

Kering said a new creative organisation would be announced for the brand in due course.

Slimane arrived at Yves Saint Laurent in 2012, stamping his identity on the brand and turning it into a grunge, rock label. His collections helped double Yves Saint Laurent's sales in the first three years. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)