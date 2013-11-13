PARIS Nov 13 French luxury and sports group Kering on Wednesday warned net income for the current year would be "very significantly" lower than in 2012.

The Paris-based group, which owns fashion brands Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent and sports brand Puma, blamed the drop on one-off charges related to Puma's restructuring and the disposal of mail order business La Redoute. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)