PARIS Feb 21 Kering Finance Director Jean-Marc Duplaix said on Friday that he expects same-store sales at its flagship Gucci luxury brand to grow this year after declining in 2013.

"Gucci same-store sales were slightly negative overall in 2013, and we expect them to become positive in 2014," Duplaix told journalists.

Duplaix said he expected low single-digit percentage same-store sales growth for Gucci this year at constant exchange rates. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)