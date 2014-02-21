UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Feb 21 Italian luxury brand Gucci continued to see its sales growth slow in the fourth quarter as parent Kering, also owner of Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, posted sharply lower full-year profits, hit by restructuring charges.
Gucci, Kering's flagship label which accounts for more than half of its market value, saw like-for-like sales growth in the three months to Dec. 31 drop to 0.2 percent from 0.6 percent in the previous quarter, while analysts had expected an improvement. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by James Regan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources